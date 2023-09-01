ISL 2023: Jamshedpur FC signs Emil Benny on a two year deal

Jamshedpur FC has completed the signing of attacking midfielder Emil Benny from NorthEast United FC on a two-year deal with an option to extend by another year.

Benny will add more attacking flair to a Jamshedpur squad that already boasts some impressive names this season, including new signings such as Alen Stevanovic, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Imran Khan, and Petar Sliskovic.

Benny joins the club from NorthEast United, where he made a huge impression in just one season in the Indian Super League (ISL). The 22-year-old featured 16 times for the Highlanders last season and assisted three goals during his time at the club.

ISL 2023-24: Chennayin FC winger Sweden Fernandes joins Punjab FC on one-year loan

Benny was born in Wayanad, Kerala, and was scouted by the Kerala Blasters outfit. He later represented the ISL’s reserve team before earning a move to Gokulam Kerala. It was here that Benny really impressed, winning the I-League trophy twice and cementing himself as a major part of the team.

A move to the North East soon followed, and the youngster made a significant impression in a very short period of time with his ability to play as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder depending on the circumstances.

“Emil is an exciting, young, and talented player who has got pace and technical ability and we feel we can bring him to his best. He fits the kind of player we want in terms of his athleticism and skill. We feel he will adapt to our philosophy and we are hoping that he will raise his game to the highest it has ever been and go even further in his career,” the club said in a statement.