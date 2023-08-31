MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Football Association bids for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match

The KFA is attempting a bid for the India-Kuwait Group A game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asia qualifiers, which could be played in Manjeri or Kochi.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 21:22 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
India is in Group ‘A’ of the preliminary round 2 with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan or Mongolia being the fourth side. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
India is in Group ‘A’ of the preliminary round 2 with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan or Mongolia being the fourth side. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India is in Group ‘A’ of the preliminary round 2 with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan or Mongolia being the fourth side. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Kerala Football Association has bid for a 2026 FIFA World Cup’s Asian qualifying match and, if allotted, it is likely to be played at Manjeri, in Malappuram District, with Kochi being the second option.

India is in Group ‘A’ of the preliminary round 2 with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan or Mongolia being the fourth side. The matches are likely to be held between November 16 this year and June 11, 2024.

“We have bid for it. We are trying for the India-Kuwait match and hopefully, we may get a confirmation within this week,” said P. Anilkumar, the general secretary of the KFA, told Sportstar on Thursday.

“There are three matches and the first game is likely to happen in November but time is very short for us to host it.”

The KFA had planned to host the FIFA qualifier at Kochi’s Nehru Stadium but there are a few issues with it since it is also a venue for the Kerala Blasters’ home matches in the Indian Super League.

ALSO READ
Kerala Senior Football Championship to be a knockout event due to budgetary constraints, says Secretary Anilkumar

“We were planning to have it in Kochi but the problem is, it is only one match and we have to completely change the entire side of the branding from Blasters and a lot of modifications have to be done,” said Anilkumar who is also the chairman of the All India Football Federation’s competition committee.

“To avoid that, we will try to host it at some other venue. If the Government is supporting us, then Manjeri (Payyanad stadium) is also a good venue. That is the best second option because the Kozhikode stadium is not good enough.”

But good hotels, fit for a FIFA qualifier, is some distance away from Manjeri and that could be an issue.

“I don’t know whether the federation officials will it accept it or not. They will confirm only after the inspection. If they don’t accept Manjeri, then we will have to shift the match to Kochi. We need Government support for everything,” he said.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
