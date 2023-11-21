India vs Qatar H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After defeating Kuwait on Thursday, India will host World No.61 and Asia’s sixth-best team, Qatar, in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on November 21 at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

The two sides last clashed in June 2021 during the World Cup Qualification AFC second round match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha where the Blue Tigers succumbed to a narrow 0-1 defeat after going down to 10 men early in the first half.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings after India vs Kuwait, Pakistan bottom of Group G

India vs Qatar H2H Record

Played - 3 | Qatar - 2 | India - 0 | Draw - 1

All India vs Qatar football matches and results: