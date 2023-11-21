MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Qatar H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The two sides last clashed in June 2021 during the World Cup Qualification AFC second round match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha where India succumbed to a narrow 0-1 defeat after going down to 10 men early in the first half. 

Published : Nov 21, 2023 07:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian football team players during practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Indian football team players during practice session. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian football team players during practice session. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar

After defeating Kuwait on Thursday, India will host World No.61 and Asia’s sixth-best team, Qatar, in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on November 21 at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. 

The two sides last clashed in June 2021 during the World Cup Qualification AFC second round match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha where the Blue Tigers succumbed to a narrow 0-1 defeat after going down to 10 men early in the first half. 

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings after India vs Kuwait, Pakistan bottom of Group G

India vs Qatar H2H  Record 

Played - 3  | Qatar - 2 | India - 0 | Draw - 1

All India vs Qatar football matches and results:

Date Tournament Scoreline
3 June, 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC India 0 - 1 Qatar
10 Sep, 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC Qatar 0 - 0 India
27 September, 1996 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC Qatar 6 - 0 India

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian football team /

Qatar /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Qatar H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Qatar Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Best bowling spells of ICC World Cup 2023: Shami’s 7/57 vs NZ, Shaheen’s fifer against Australia in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spieth selected to replace McIlroy on PGA Tour policy board considering Saudi deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Qatar H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. After India’s heartbreak in the cricket World Cup, fans look for hope in Indian football against Qatar
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Kerala Premier League starts new life without foreign players
    Stan Rayan
  5. Very optimistic about what India can achieve in football, says Arsene Wenger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Qatar H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Qatar Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Best bowling spells of ICC World Cup 2023: Shami’s 7/57 vs NZ, Shaheen’s fifer against Australia in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spieth selected to replace McIlroy on PGA Tour policy board considering Saudi deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment