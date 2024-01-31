MagazineBuy Print

ISL 10: Former FC Goa forward Iker Guarrotxena returns to India, joins Mumbai City FC

The Spaniard scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in the 2022-23 Indian Super League before he moved back home to join Real Murcia in Spain’s third-division.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 19:55 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Iker Guarrotxena celebrates scoring for FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2023
Iker Guarrotxena celebrates scoring for FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2023 | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Iker Guarrotxena celebrates scoring for FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2023 | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Mumbai City FC completed the signing of Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in the 2022-23 Indian Super League before he moved back home to join Real Murcia, making 10 appearances in the Primera Federación, Spain’s third-division.

Guarrotxena joins Mumbai City on deadline day and will wear the number 34 shirt for the Islanders.

ALSO READ: Former Messi teammate Victor Vazquez joins East Bengal until end of season

“I am delighted to be back in India and in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC have always been one of the best teams in the competition and it is an honour to join a club who set very high standards on and off the pitch,” he said.

“Mumbai City have a history of success, and I hope to be able to contribute to that in my own way in my time here. I can’t wait to get to Mumbai and link up with my new teammates and our fans.”

Hailing from Bilbao, Guarrotxena joined Athletic Bilbao at the age of 9 and played close to a 100 games for Bilbao Athletic – the club’s ‘B’ side. Guarrotxena comes from a footballing family and is the nephew of Endika Guarrotxena, an Athletic Bilbao icon.

Following his time at Bilbao Athletic, Guarrotxena turned out for the likes of CD Mirandés, in the Spanish second tier, and UD Logrones in the Spanish third-tier where he was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 goals which helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Poojary completes transfer to Bengaluru FC from Hyderabad FC

The well-travelled Spaniard has enjoyed a career that has seen him play close to 350 games at the highest levels in club football, including representing clubs in Poland (Pogoń Szczecin), Greece (Volos) and Australia (Western United) before moving to India in 2022 to join FC Goa.

“We’re happy to have Iker join us at Mumbai City. He’s a fantastic player with the right mindset, physical abilities, and skills that complement our playing squad. Iker has already had a taste of the Indian Super League, which influenced our decision positively. I’m looking forward to having him in our squad for the second part of the season,” Petr Kratky, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, said.

