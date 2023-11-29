MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, CFC makes three changes in Southern derby

KBFC vs CFC: Kerala Blasters FC is hosting Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2023-24 match on November 29, Wednesday.

Updated : Nov 29, 2023 19:54 IST

Team Sportstar
KBFC vs CFC: Kerala Blasters FC is hosting Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2023-24 match on November 29, Wednesday.
KBFC vs CFC: Kerala Blasters FC is hosting Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2023-24 match on November 29, Wednesday.
lightbox-info

KBFC vs CFC: Kerala Blasters FC is hosting Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2023-24 match on November 29, Wednesday.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

  • November 29, 2023 19:54
    Teams are on the pitch

    Both teams are on the pitch ahead of the kick off. 

  • November 29, 2023 19:49
    The hosts prepares for the derby
  • November 29, 2023 19:48
    We’re almost there

    Kick off is just minutes away. Stay tuned for live updates of the Southern Derby between KBFC and CFC. 

  • November 29, 2023 19:43
    Get ready for the Southern Derby
  • November 29, 2023 19:24
    Yellow Army arrives at the venue
  • November 29, 2023 19:11
    3 changes in Chennaiyin XI

    3 changes made by Chennaiyin FC: Ninthoi, Rahim and Lazar return to the XI with the latter leading the side tonight in Kochi.

  • November 29, 2023 19:03
    Here’s the lineup of Chennaiyin FC
  • November 29, 2023 19:02
    Presenting the starting XI of Kerala Blasters
  • November 29, 2023 19:01
    Prediction

    The form, performances so far and home support indicate a comfortable victory for Kerala Blasters on Wednesday. However, Owen Coyle is a manager who thrives on such high-octane fixtures and Chennaiyin FC are capable of delivering a surprise result. We predict both sides will score and it will be an enthralling encounter. 

    Score prediction: Kerala Blasters 2 - 1 Chennaiyin FC

  • November 29, 2023 19:01
    Predicted Lineups - KBFC v CFC

    KBFC: Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna, Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos.

    CFC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Akash Sangwan, Cristian Battocchio, Jiteshwor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, Jordan Murray.

  • November 29, 2023 19:01
    Head-to-head record

    Played - 20

    KBFC - 6 | Draw - 8 | CFC - 6

  • November 29, 2023 18:55
    Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyan FC ISL match online?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • November 29, 2023 18:55
    Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyan FC ISL match?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

  • November 29, 2023 18:55
    When will the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match start?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, November 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

  • November 29, 2023 18:55
    PREVIEW - Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC

    Kerala Blasters FC will look to reclaim the top spot after being displaced from the top of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table it takes on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on November 29, Wednesday.

    Led by its Serbian manager Ivan Vukomanovic, Blasters will bank on its home support to get all three points and go back to the summit. 

    On the other hand, the Chennai-based team is struggling for form this term, it drew its last match against East Bengal after going down to 10 men. 

    Chennaiyin has conceded the joint most goals (13). Head coach Owen Coyle needs to fix the defensive lapses of his side if he’s hoping for a positive result from this match.


