Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: What happened in the last five meetings ahead of Durand Cup Kolkata derby

The first Kolkata derby of the season between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal is set to take place on 12 August at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan during the ongoing 132nd edition of the Durand Cup.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant enters the contest on the back of two wins from two, while East Bengal let a two-goal lead slip, drawing with Bangladesh Army FT in its only fixture.

Here is what happened in the last five matches between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal:

East Bengal 0 - 2 Mohun Bagan SG; February 2023 - ISL

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) beat East Bengal 2-0 on the back of goals by Slavko Damjanovic and Dimitri Petratos in the Indian Super League on 25 February 2023.

Dimitri Petratos of ATK Mohun Bagan takes a shot at the goal during the Indian Super League game between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

The opening half was insipid but the contest came alive after the change of ends when the teams started making forays with more purpose. After a spell of intense attacks, Mohun Bagan SG found the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Manvir Singh flicked a Petratos corner to the tall Damjanovic who found the target off the second attempt.

The win was sealed by Petratos in the 90th minute who swooped in on the rebound after substitute Kiyan Nassiri’s attempt was blocked by East Bengal goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Mohun Bagan SG 2 - 0 East Bengal; October 2023 - ISL

Mohun Bagan (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) continued its sway over traditional rival East Bengal with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 29 October 2022, extending its winning record to five matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were on the scoresheet for the Mariners, who enjoyed better ball possession but could do little in the East Bengal box because of the discipline shown in defence by Constantine’s men.

Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

Boumous produced a fine solo effort in the 56th minute as he dribbled past a couple of East Bengal defenders before firing a right-footer that brushed Kamaljeet’s outstretched hands to find its way into the net.

Manvir Singh scored the insurance goal 10 minutes later as his attempt flicked the legs of Kamaljit to find its way home.

East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2022 - Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) prevailed over East Bengal by a solitary goal in a Group B match of the 131st Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 28 August 2022.

Mohun Bagan’s win was tragically realised by an own goal coming from East Bengal forward Sumeet Passi in the injury time

Subhasish celebrates with Liston after the latter’s corner led to Sumeet Passi’s own goal during the 2022 Durand Cup match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan SG had an early opportunity off Ashique Kuruniyan but the winger could not keep his attempt on target despite showing quick feet to elude the East Bengal defence.

The goal finally took place in injury time when a corner taken by Liston Colaco was missed by the first line of East Bengal defence and the ball sneaked through to hit Passi and deflect inside the goal.

Mohun Bagan SG 3 - 1 East Bengal; January 2022 - ISL

Kiyan Nassiri turned an unlikely hero for Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) as he came off the bench and fired a hat-trick to power his team to a 3-1 win over East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on 29 January 2022.

Kiyan Nassiri of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates after scoring a goal during an Indian Super League match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

East Bengal put up a reformed performance and went into the lead early in the second half through a goal from Darren Sidoel.

Kiyan, who is the son of the former East Bengal star Jamshid Nassiri, announced his arrival with the equalizer in the 64th minute.

The young substitute justified his inclusion as he found the back of the East Bengal net twice in a space of two minutes in the added time to complete an incredible win for Mohun Bagan SG.

East Bengal 0 - 3 Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) proved to be too strong for a listless East Bengal as it stormed to a commanding 3-0 victory in the Indian Super League Kolkata derby clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on 27 November 2021.

East Bengal began the game with a disciplined defence that fell apart in the 12th minute when Roy Krishna scored a stunner. Pritam Kotal worked a delightful cross from the right and Krishna caressed the ball past the ‘keeper with a deft touch to put his side ahead.

Roy Krishna celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of the match. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Trouble was a constant companion for East Bengal as Manvir Singh scored two minutes later. Manvir picked up a fine pass from Joni Kauko and rifled a venomous shot to beat Arindam Bhattacharya at the near post.

Arindam’s evening took a turn for the worse in the 23rd minute when he spilt an easy save and Liston Colaco slotted the ball into an empty net to triple ATKMB’s lead.