MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Brazilian William Oliveira for 2023-24 season

Sreenidi FC has also extended the contracts of goalkeepers Aryan Lamba and Jaspreet Singh along with defender Shahabaaz.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 15:21 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazilian forward William Alves de Oliveira who has been signed up by Sreenidi FC.
Brazilian forward William Alves de Oliveira who has been signed up by Sreenidi FC. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Brazilian forward William Alves de Oliveira who has been signed up by Sreenidi FC. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sreenidi Deccan FC has signed up forward William Alves de Oliveira for the upcoming season along with defender Pawan Kumar and Mizoram midfielders Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana.

The Brazilian Oliveira started his career with Botafogo in his homeland before moving to Slovakia to play for AS Trencin and MSK Zilina scoring twice against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in a Europa League playoff for the latter.

William later played for Kayserispor FK in the Turkish Super League and GD Chaves in the Portuguese Primeira Liga before moving to the Saudi Pro League to represent Al-Faisaly and Al-Fayha.

 “I am very happy for this opportunity to play for one of the fastest-growing football clubs in India,” he said. “I will work hard to pursue our goals and want to make history here with Sreenidi Deccan FC.”

Sreenidi FC has also extended the contracts of goalkeepers Aryan Lamba and Jaspreet Singh along with defender Shahabaaz.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Brazilian William Oliveira for 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
    Reuters
  3. Prithvi Shaw after double century for Northamptonshire: Not really thinking about India selection now
    PTI
  4. Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
    AP
  5. VIDEO: Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Brazilian William Oliveira for 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters announces squad for 2023 Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Gokulam Kerala registers comfortable 2-0 win over Indian Air Force
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Late goal helps Delhi FC to a draw against Tribhuvan Army
    PTI
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Tribhuvan Army faces Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala takes on Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Brazilian William Oliveira for 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
    Reuters
  3. Prithvi Shaw after double century for Northamptonshire: Not really thinking about India selection now
    PTI
  4. Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
    AP
  5. VIDEO: Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment