Ten-man Inter Miami edges Toronto 4-3 to advance in Leagues Cup

Paraguayan midfielder Rojas opened the scoring in the third minute for Miami and compatriot Diego Gomez gave Inter a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 13:05 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Luis Suarez scored for Miami in the 20th minute.
Luis Suarez scored for Miami in the 20th minute. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Luis Suarez scored for Miami in the 20th minute. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Matias Rojas scored twice and 10-man defending champion Inter Miami edged Toronto FC 4-3 in a Leagues Cup knockout stage opener on Thursday.

The host advanced to the last 16 against the winner of a Friday match between Sporting Kansas City and reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew.

Paraguayan midfielder Rojas opened the scoring in the third minute for Miami and compatriot Diego Gomez gave Inter a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne converted a penalty kick for Toronto in the 15th minute, but Luis Suarez answered for Miami in the 20th minute, with the Uruguayan forward giving the host a 3-1 edge.

Inter Miami lost defender Hector Martinez to a red card in the 28th minute and the Canadian side had more than an hour to chase the tying goals with a man advantage.

Insigne struck again from the spot in the 41st minute to lift Toronto within 3-2 at half-time.

ALSO READ | Portugal’s Pepe retires from football

Rojas struck again in the 59th minute, with Spanish defender Jordi Alba picking up his fourth assist of the contest as Miami stretched the lead to 4-2.

Toronto pulled within the final margin on an own goal by Miami defender Noah Allen in the 79th minute, but the visitors could not manage an equalizer.

Inter Miami, this season’s overall MLS leader, beat Toronto 3-1 on July 17 in an MLS regular-season contest.

In fact, Inter Miami was a winner even before the match.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced an $8 million grant was being awarded to Miami-Dade County to construct a roadway around the new Inter Miami stadium being built near Miami International Airport.

