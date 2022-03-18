Teze wins surprise call-up to Dutch squad

Jordan Teze has been handed a first call-up and Hans Hateboer added to the Netherlands squad as coach Louis van Gaal on Friday finalised his selection for this month’s friendlies against Denmark and Germany.

PSV Eindhoven defender Teze, 22, is a surprise inclusion in the 28-man squad, while Atalanta right back Hateboer has not played for the Dutch in the last two years.

“I have picked a large squad for this training camp because our preparations for the World Cup in Qatar begin in earnest next week,” said Van Gaal.

“I would also like to try another system of playing and so I want to involve as many players as possible.”

The Dutch host Denmark on March 26 and Germany three days later, both at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena.