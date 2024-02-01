MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup

Many accredited reporters covering the Africa Cup have been wearing their national team jerseys and vocally supporting their teams during games, loudly celebrating any goals or victories.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 10:49 IST , Ivory Coast - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative Photo: A fan during the African Cup of Nations match between Mozambique and Ghana
Representative Photo: A fan during the African Cup of Nations match between Mozambique and Ghana | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: A fan during the African Cup of Nations match between Mozambique and Ghana | Photo Credit: AP

The International Sports Press Association has condemned journalists’ “deplorable” behavior at the Africa Cup of Nations after several incidents including fighting and celebrating in the stands.

“Being a journalist means behaving properly, and above all, exercising restraint. Certain behaviors are simply unworthy of a profession as noble as journalism,” AIPS said in a statement Wednesday.

Many accredited reporters covering this edition of the Africa Cup have been wearing their national team jerseys and vocally supporting their teams during games, loudly celebrating any goals or victories. An Ivorian with press credentials was filmed dancing shirtless after the team’s win on penalties over Senegal.

There have also been frequent arguments among media rushing to get on buses to and from games, their patience thin because of chaotic organization and frequent changes to announced schedules.

Some arguments around matches were also reported — between Guinean and Senegalese journalists before their nations’ group game, and between Moroccan media and South African representatives during their teams’ match on Tuesday.

“Between pitched battles, attacks, invectives, it is a distressing spectacle that certain colleagues have been delivering to the world since the start of CAN 2023,” AIPS wrote, referring to the Africa Cup by its French acronym.

“The media work spaces (press gallery, mixed zone, conference room) have been transformed into a boxing ring, or even simply transformed into a dancefloor or performance zone hosted by media badge holders,” it said.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Guardiola praise for Kompany after Man City beat Burnley

The association called for national member associations to work more on “training and capacity building” of journalists regarding their coverage of sporting events.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFCON 2024 /

Senegal /

Guinea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup
    AP
  2. Kaiserslautern cruises into German Cup semifinals with 3-1 win against Hertha
    Reuters
  3. Messi’s Barcelona signing napkin goes to auction
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guardiola praise for Kompany after Man City beat Burnley
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Udinese’s punishment for racist abuse of Mike Maignan by fans in the Milan game reduced on appeal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup
    AP
  2. Kaiserslautern cruises into German Cup semifinals with 3-1 win against Hertha
    Reuters
  3. Messi’s Barcelona signing napkin goes to auction
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Udinese’s punishment for racist abuse of Mike Maignan by fans in the Milan game reduced on appeal
    AP
  5. Messi’s Miami faces double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup
    AP
  2. Kaiserslautern cruises into German Cup semifinals with 3-1 win against Hertha
    Reuters
  3. Messi’s Barcelona signing napkin goes to auction
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guardiola praise for Kompany after Man City beat Burnley
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Udinese’s punishment for racist abuse of Mike Maignan by fans in the Milan game reduced on appeal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment