MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon

Lucy Bronze preserved Barcelona’s unbeaten run but Benfica snapped the holders’ 23-match winning streak in a 4-4 draw in its final Women’s Champions League group match on Wednesday.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 08:31 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FC Barcelona’s Ariana Arias during the Women’s Champions League match against Benfica.
FC Barcelona’s Ariana Arias during the Women’s Champions League match against Benfica. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Ariana Arias during the Women’s Champions League match against Benfica. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lucy Bronze preserved Barcelona’s unbeaten run but Benfica snapped the holders’ 23-match winning streak in a 4-4 draw in its final Women’s Champions League group match on Wednesday.

Bronze also made up for her own embarrassment in a seesaw match that defied its dead rubber tag, after the English defender scored an 81st-minute own goal that put Benfica 4-3 up.

She levelled deep into time added on, leaving the Spanish champions on 16 points in Group A ahead of runners-up Benfica on nine.

Lyon, Brann, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Ajax and Haecken are also in the hat for next Tuesday’s quarterfinal draw.

Barca scored first through Caroline Graham Hansen and Particia Guijaro made it 2-0 on 20 minutes, but Marie-Yasmine Alidou scored a brace for Benfica to pull them level before half-time.

Hansen got her second in the 54th minute before Jessica Silva equalised for the hosts and Bronze’s own goal appeared to have given the Portuguese a surprise win until she struck at the other end.

Eintracht Frankfurt thumped Rosengard 5-0 to finish on seven points but both sides were already out.

Earlier, Slavia Prague dug deep for a 2-2 draw in its final group match at Group B winners Lyon thanks to a last-gasp own goal.

Lyon topped the group on 14 points, one ahead of Brann who beat St Polten 2-1, with both games being dead rubbers.

Lyon won the reverse fixture 9-0 over the Czechs and took a fourth-minute lead Wednesday when Amel Majri finished off a flying counter-attack.

But Slavia equalised five minutes later with only their second goal of the competition, while ‘keeper Olivie Lukasova made a string of saves to keep the visitors level.

Lyon was fortunate Vicki Becho’s 74th-minute tap-in stood after a handball in the build-up, but defender Vanessa Gilles scored an own goal late in the game from a sliding tackle to send the Czech outfit home with a semblance of pride.

Related Topics

UEFA Women's Champions League /

Barcelona /

Benfica /

Lyon /

Slavia Prague

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Iran dumps Syria out on penalties to set up Japan quarterfinal clash
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Barcelona edges Osasuna 1-0; Depay’s late winner helps Atletico beat Rayo Vallecano
    AP
  4. Premier League: Tottenham scores three in 8 minutes to beat Brentford 3-2
    AP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool and Man City flash deep squads in big wins to fire up title race
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Iran dumps Syria out on penalties to set up Japan quarterfinal clash
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarterfinal schedule: Full list of matches in last 8, kick-off time, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Super League sends cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup: Mancini apologises for walking off during Saudi Arabia vs South Korea penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Iran dumps Syria out on penalties to set up Japan quarterfinal clash
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Barcelona edges Osasuna 1-0; Depay’s late winner helps Atletico beat Rayo Vallecano
    AP
  4. Premier League: Tottenham scores three in 8 minutes to beat Brentford 3-2
    AP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool and Man City flash deep squads in big wins to fire up title race
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment