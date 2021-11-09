ISL 2021-22: FC Goa announces 28-member squad for upcoming season

FC Goa announced a 28-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season which includes 11 homegrown Goan players.

Manager Juan Ferrando will be in charge of the team for a second consecutive season after leading the Gaurs to the semifinal last season.

Three players from last season's Developmental Team --Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia) and Christy Davis-- will join the senior squad while Airam Cabrera and Muhammad Nemil will make their ISL debuts.

The squad will see Dylan Fox and Nongdomba Naorem joining from ISL sides NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters, respectively, while Danstan Fernandes arrives from Dempo SC.

