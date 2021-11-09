Football Football ISL 2021-22: FC Goa announces 28-member squad for upcoming season The squad will include 11 homegrown Goan players and will be led by manager Juan Ferrando for a second consecutive season. Team Sportstar 09 November, 2021 14:09 IST Redeem Tlang of FC Goa celebrates a goal during a match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa held at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 09 November, 2021 14:09 IST FC Goa announced a 28-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season which includes 11 homegrown Goan players. Manager Juan Ferrando will be in charge of the team for a second consecutive season after leading the Gaurs to the semifinal last season. Three players from last season's Developmental Team --Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia) and Christy Davis-- will join the senior squad while Airam Cabrera and Muhammad Nemil will make their ISL debuts. The squad will see Dylan Fox and Nongdomba Naorem joining from ISL sides NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters, respectively, while Danstan Fernandes arrives from Dempo SC.ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venuesFULL SQUAD (2021-22):Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh MoirangthemDefenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed AliMidfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan GomesForwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :