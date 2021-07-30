Odisha FC signs Javi Hernandez for upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC completed the signing of Javi Hernandez for the upcoming season of the tournament from ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Spanish attacking midfielder has played 37 matches in his ISL career and scored twice for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2019-20 final against Chennaiyin FC.

Hernandez has also played for Romanian side ACS Poli Timisoara and played professional football in Poland and Azerbaijan, before coming to the ISL in 2019.

He also has prior experience of playing for the Real Madrid B team and spent his youth career also there, along with CDF Pizarrales and Salamanca.

"I am really excited to join Odisha FC and very happy to continue playing in India. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and we will definitely work hard and play well to make sure that we have a wonderful season ahead. I want to make the Odisha FC fans proud," Javi said after joining the team.

Manager Kiko Ramirez said that Hernandez would bring balance to the team.

“Javi is a great addition to the squad, he is going to give us work in the midfield, and balance to the team. The most important thing is that even playing in midfield, he is a player who can score goals due to his physical capabilities and his good technique.

"He is a good player to play different styles of football, and he has a very good shot. From set-pieces, he is a great kicker, both for direct scoring and for strategy plays. He is loved in the teams where he has been for his work ethic, for his enthusiasm, and for his character," he said.