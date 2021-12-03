ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC goes top after goalless draw with SC East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League match at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

However, CFC would feel that it missed out on three points having been the dominant side on the park after creating more than a handful of chances but failed to get the final move done properly.

East Bengal on the other hand produced an improved performance on the defensive front by getting players inside the box to secure its first clean sheet of the tournament and stopping a two-match losing streak.

In the first half, unlike in the first two matches, CFC started out pressing high and decided to take the attack to the opposition putting the East Bengal defence under pressure immediately.

The first chance of the evening came as early as the tenth ninth minute when Mirlan Murzaev got into a good position near the edge of the post but his shot was saved by East Bengal keeper Suvam Sen.

The East Bengal custodian would go on to play a crucial role in helping his side a few minutes later by sticking out his hand at the right time against a shot from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

CFC got its best chance of the half in the 40th minute when Regan Singh’s cross found Rahim Ali on the right and the Indian striker did well to get a shot on target but Suvam managed to get his leg outstretched at the right time to intercept it.

The second half saw a similar story of CFC producing promising runs into the last third of the pitch only for the final moves to fizzle out.

Against the run of play, East Bengal had a golden opportunity when Amir Dervisevic sent in a perfect free-kick only for Raju Gaikwad to miss a simple header that went straight into the ground and bounced over the bar.

Result: Chennaiyin FC 0 drew with SC East Bengal 0