ISL 2021-22: FC Goa, North East United eye season’s first win

After a week’s break, FC Goa will be back in action when it faces North East United in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

Both sides are looking for their first three points of the season. With the stakes high, the weekend game promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the game, Juan Ferrando spoke about the current run of form and the Gaurs’ preparations for the match.

“Obviously, I am disappointed as the team has worked very well during the preseason, so it is difficult to cope with these first two results.”

“It is clear that we must improve certain aspects, but mainly I believe that we must work to improve the emotional aspect. After a goal from the rival we must stay focused and keep fighting and follow the guidelines learned over training. When the rival scores a goal shortly after the first one, it means there is a lack of concentration.”

He added, “I don’t think it will be an easy match as both teams are tense and nervous about achieving their first positive result, the three points. I hope we can stay focused for 90 minutes and pay attention to the game.”