ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will face SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the second Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Juan Ferrando's ATKMB is on a six-game unbeaten run and finds itself eighth in the table with 16 points from 10 games. A win today will allow the Mariners to break into the top four.

ATKMB, which defeated its arch-rival 3-0 in the reverse fixture, will be eager to continue its undefeated run. As far as the team news is concerned, Ferrando said he will take a call on the inclusion of Roy Krishna in the matchday squad.

Mario Rivera's SC East Bengal got its first win against FC Goa but will be coming into the contest on the back of a 4-0 thumping by Hyderabad FC. The Red and Gold Brigade is bottom of the table with nine points from 13 games. If they defeat ATKMB today, the team will climb to tenth.

New-signing Fran Sota just completed his quarantine period and has a possibility of featuring in the derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique (C), Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh, Marcelo Ribeiro.