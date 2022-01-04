ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will play against SC East Bengal in Match 49 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, December 4.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's BFC, in its last outing, secured only its second victory of the season against Chennaiyin FC. It defeated the Marina Machans by a margin of 4-2. The Blues have nine points from nine matches and are eighth on the table.

SC East Bengal parted ways with head coach Manolo Diaz and appointed former coach Mario Rivera as his replacement.

The Red and Gold Brigade have been experiencing a terrible season so far. They haven't registered a single win in the campaign and are bottom-placed in the table with four points in eight matches.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK) (C), Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK/C), Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Daniel Chukwu.