ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC will clash against Jamshedpur FC in match 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as both teams eye for the top spot in the table with a win.

Latest Update: ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad, Jamshedpur face off at Bambolim

Manolo Marquez's HFC, currently in the third position with 17 points from 11 matches, will look to go top of the table with a win today. Boosted by the return of Bart Ogbeche, the Nizams will look to bounce back from a three-match winless run.

Owen Coyle's JFC is second in the table with 19 points from 11 matches and a win against Hyderabad today will take them to the league summit with 22 points, two more than Kerala Blasters FC.

Jamshedpur will be confident coming into the match on the back of the 1-0 victory against SC East Bengal.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bart Ogbeche.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Pawan Kumar (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.