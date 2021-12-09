ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC will look to extend its lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) standings when it takes on second-placed Jamshedpur FC on Thursday.

The Islanders are brimming with confidence after thrashing ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 and Bengaluru FC 3-1 in their last two games. The defending champion has thumped in 12 goals in four games and conceded only five. Igor Angulo, with four goals from as many games, leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, is unbeaten this season and trails Mumbai City by a sole point. The Red Miners earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last clash.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz; Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte; Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Cassinho; Igor Angulo

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Seiminlen Doungel, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal; Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.