ISL 2022: Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC look to find rhythm

When Chennaiyin FC takes on Mumbai City FC on Sunday in Fatorda, the circumstance couldn’t have been more different from the first time the two sides met earlier in the competition.

Last December, both teams had strong starts to their ISL campaign, and in a closely-contested match, Mumbai prevailed with a late winner in the 86th minute to pocket three points.

Since then, both sides have been scrappy and are going through a rough patch with negligible success in recent times.

Chennaiyin has just one win in the last five matches and had a poor match against SC East Bengal, where it squandered a 2-0 lead in the first half by conceding a late equaliser.

CFC’s strength was its compact defence, but the fact that it has let the team down often in recent times is a cause for worry.

“We need to keep our full concentration in the defensive set-piece. We need to mark well. Now we play against one of the best teams and they have strong players. We need to be focused and try to dominate the game," said CFC Coach Bozidar Bandovic.

The team has suffered two injury blows, with Vladimir Koman and Sajid Dhot both ruled out for Sunday’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is searching for its first win since the 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin, but coach Des Buckingham is hopeful his team can regain the form shown in the first part of the season.

"The way we have played in the last few games, I am very happy. We have got seven games now, and starting tomorrow, the aim will be to get back to winning ways," said Buckingham.