ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Sunil Chhetri starts from the bench

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you pre-match buildup and live updates from the ISL match.

7:00 pm: Two changes for Bengaluru FC from its last match as Naorem Roshan Singh and Jayesh Rane come in for Udanta Singh and Farooq Bhat.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, has made just one change in the front from its 3-0 loss to Kerala Blasters, wherein Rahim Ali has replaced Lallianzuala Chhangte.

6:45 pm: Chennaiyin FC has won only one, drawn two and lost as many while Bengaluru FC has lost three of its last five games and drawn the other two, with the former earning five points and the latter earning just two, in their last five fixtures.

6:33 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Vladimir Koman, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali

Bengaluru FC Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ajith Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

6:15 pm: Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

6:00 pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Vladimir Koman, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vaspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ajith Kumar, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Edgar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq Bhat, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan

MATCH PREVIEW: Chennaiyin FC aims victory against struggling Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC will look to return to winning ways against a struggling Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday.

The Bozidar Bandovic-coached side has 11 points from seven matches and has won just one of its last five games. It is also coming off a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Kerala Blasters.

But it should certainly fancy its chances against a BFC side that has won just once this season, the opening match against NorthEast United FC.

Talisman Sunil Chhetri has been woefully out of form and has started the last two matches on the bench.

That BFC drew both those matches – against ATK Mohun Bagan (3-3) and Jamshedpur FC (0-0) – adds to the intrigue, for it was the first time this campaign Marco Pezzaiuoli’s outfit went two matches without losing,

“Sunil is a professional and knows very well how to deal with these situations,” Pezzaiuoli said on Wednesday, about the tough decision of benching the club captain. “[But] he works extremely hard, and I see the luck coming back in training. It’s only a matter of time before it comes back in the games as well.”

Even as Chennaiyin looks to capitalise against a faltering BFC, armed with the best defensive record in the ISL this season, having conceded just seven goals thus far, it needs to sort out its attack. The side has scored a paltry six goals, four fewer than bottom-placed SC East Bengal.

“Of course, we’re missing the goals. [But] on Thursday, we’ll be better,” insisted Bandovic. “I believe in this team, and most of the games, we did very well with the offence. They need to just repeat things they did before.”

Both Chennaiyin and BFC are well-rested, having played their last games more than a week ago. If the break and the Christmas cheer manage to infuse some much-needed zest into their performances, it will be a welcome change.

