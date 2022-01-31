ISL 2021-22 LIVE NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Marcelinho leads NEUFC attack; Ogbeche-Chianese start for HFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

6:35pm: Starting lineups are out!!

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish (GK); Provat, Patrick, Zakaria, Gurjinder, Irshad; Imran, Sehnaj, Marco; Suhair, Marcelinho.

Subs: Sanjiban (GK); Tondonba, Jestin, Mashoor, Medhi, Gani, Joe, Gogoi, Manvir.

Coach: Khalid Jamil

Hyderabad FC: Kattimani (GK); Asish, Nim, Juanan, Akash; Nikhil, Sauvik, Joao, Aniket; Chianese, Ogbeche.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK); Pritam, Yasir, Edu, Sahil, Seityasen, Mark, Rohit, Javier.

Coach: Manolo Marquez

6:15pm: Highlights of when both teams met the last time!!

6:00pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Marco Sahanek, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Marcelinho.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Juanan, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

5:50pm: Head-to-head record!!

The two teams have met each other on five occasions, and Hyderabad FC has defeated NorthEast United FC three times while the latter has clinched just one win. Their last meeting ended in a 5-1 victory for Hyderabad FC in match 28.

MATCH PREVIEW

Hyderabad FC will be a confident unit when it faces NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) game at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

A win against NorthEast United FC will ensure that the Nizams retain their place at the top of the table. Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez knows that his team will have the upper hand against a struggling NorthEast side. After a 4-0 thumping of SC East Bengal, the Nizams defeated Odisha SC in a five-goal thriller in their last match.

Hyderabad will also have a psychological advantage over NorthEast as it thrashed the Highlanders 5-1 when the two sides last met.

"This NorthEast is very similar to the last season with very good foreigners and Indian players with a lot of enthusiasm. For sure, this will 100 per cent be a difficult game," Marquez told the media ahead of the match.

Hyderabad's Bartholomew Ogbeche, who leads the goalscoring charts and is one goal away from equalling Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas' record of 48 goals in the ISL, will be the main threat in the attacking lineup of the Nizams.

NorthEast head coach Khalid Jamil has not seen his men win a match in their last seven outings. They have accrued just three points in the five games. A top-four spot seems distant for the Highlanders but if last season is anything to go by, a successful run of matches might work wonders for Jamil and his team.

Where can you watch the match?