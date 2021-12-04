ISL 2021-22: Camara late strike earns NorthEast 2-1 win over Goa

A Khassa Camara wonder-strike in added time helped NorthEast United (NEUFC) beat FC Goa (FCG) 2-1 in a highly entertaining Indian Super League (ISL) contest at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

NEUFC took the lead through Rochharzela but Goa responded through Alexander Romario inside the first 13 minutes in an end-to-end game. After being under the cosh for much of the first half, NEUFC came out fighting in the second period with Camara sealing the team’s first win of the season. Goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was pivotal for the Highlanders with seven big saves.

The result condemned Goa to its worst-ever start to a season with three defeats from three matches.

HIGHLIGHTS

In the 10th minute, NEUFC pressed Goa high early on and caught the Goa defence out of position when Mathias Coureur released Rochharzela, who calmly side-footed the ball off the post and into the net. Goa hit back immediately, through Romario, when he side-footed an Alberto Noguera shot past Subhasish to equalise.

From there on until the end of the first half, it was one-way traffic with Ortiz and Noguera pulling the strings for Goa but Subhasish repeatedly denied them. Defender Dylan Fox had the ball in the net for Goa in the 37th minute but he was flagged offside.

Khalid Jamil’s NEUFC regrouped in the second half both in defence and attack. After six shots on target for Goa in the first half, it had just two after the break.

Coureur struck the post in the 60th minute before he hit the crossbar with an audacious chip from the halfway line.

NEUFC continued to push for the winner and Camara provided it when he blasted the ball into the top corner from long range to spark jubilant celebrations for the designated home side.

RESULT: NorthEast United (Rochharzela 10’) 1-1 FC Goa (Alexander Romario 13’, Khassa Camara 90’+4’)