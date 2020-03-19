ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 Anirudh Thapa: 'This ISL season was satisfactory overall' The Chennaiyin FC midfielder admits having felt an improvement this season in his individual game. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2020 15:59 IST Anirudh Thapa made his senior national team debut in 2017 and has since gone on to establish himself as a regular in the side. - AIFF MEDIA Team Sportstar 19 March, 2020 15:59 IST Midfielder Anirudh Thapa is happy to be enjoying a break after a draining season of Indian Super League. Thapa had a fruitful season, helping Chennaiyin FC register a runner-up finish.Thapa’s campaign was an excellent one. He averaged 50 successful passes per game at an accuracy of 75 percent, recording six assists and scoring one goal — a crafty effort during the first leg of the semifinal against FC Goa.“It was a dramatic season with Chennaiyin FC,” he said in an interaction with the-aiff.com. “But we couldn’t get the happy ending we wanted. I don’t focus on my individual performance much but this season was satisfactory, overall. As compared to the last two-three seasons, there has been an improvement and I can see the progression myself. My assists, passing accuracy, fitness levels — have all gone up, which is a positive sign,” he said.‘Important to remain fresh’A good rest and spending time with family was important after the tiring few months of training, playing and travelling, Thapa pointed out. “It is important to get the right kind of rest. One recovers physically but it takes time to recover mentally. Back-to-back matches, travelling, etc. all takes its toll. It is important to remain fresh mentally. Spending time at home with my family and friends always helps and helps take my mind off football, which helps me get a fresh start,” he said.ALSO READ | Despite cruel end, Chennaiyin's fairy tale run deserves plauditsWhat did he like to do during his time off? “On a normal day, I would go cycling or trekking in the mornings and then in the evenings, I enjoy playing some light football with my friends, which is fun and also helps me remain fit. Now though, I start my day with stretching exercises and later in the day, I do core exercises and at times, yoga as well,” he said.Thapa urged people across India to take adequate precautions to prevent the infection of nCOVID-19. “I encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and play their roles in containing the disease,” he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos