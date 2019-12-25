ISL 2019 LIVE: Raphael Augusto returns as ATK hosts Bengaluru in Christmas Day clash

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK and Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Whichever teams win today, will leapfrog to the top of the table, replacing FC Goa.

A draw means Bengaluru and Atk will remain second and third, respectively.

Present position in table:

ATK- Third- 4-wins, 3-draws, 2-losses, 15-points

Bengaluru- Second- 4-wins, 4-draws, 1-losses, 16-points

Starting XIs of the night!

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Agustin Iniguez, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Armando Sosa Pena, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna (C), Michael Soosairaj

COACH: Antonio Lopez Habas.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

MATCH PREVIEW:

The Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) is becoming unpredictable by the day as the gap between the opponents are getting narrower feel the head coaches of host ATK and defending champion Bengaluru FC, who meet in a League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Christmas Day.



Assessing why his team has hit a trough after remaining unbeaten for six matches, ATK head coach Antonio Habas said, “The competition is getting a bit complicated now as almost all the teams are showing similar characteristics.”

With his team riddled by a host of injuries, Habas been unsuccessfully searching for the right shape that would help his team regain its winning rhythm. This was evident in the manner ATK slipped to a 2-1 loss to FC Goa.

And it narrowly escaped with a 2-2 draw against the bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in the previous match at the latter’s home. “We can’t play every match perfectly. We play against different opponents and they have their strengths as well. I can say one thing is that if the team is disciplined, does good work, then we can remain competitive,” Habas said.



Unlike its opponent, Bengaluru FC made a sedate start with three successive draws but regained its shape later by winning four of the next six matches. With 16 points in its kitty, Bengaluru sits in the second spot at the league’s halfway stage while ATK is a point behind in the third spot.

“I think every game is equally difficult in ISL this season. It’ll very interesting to see the tactics of the two teams and see which one has the control of the game tomorrow. It is Christmas Day and we hope to gift something special to all the football fans in India,” Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said.

Match details

ATK vs Bengaluru FC will telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.