ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

KBFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal.

Team Sportstar
20 December, 2020 15:08 IST

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 35 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Sunday.

Kerala is in its seventh ISL season while East Bengal will be featuring in its debut season. Both teams are yet to win a match this season. Kerala lost thrice and managed two draws while East Bengal has lost four of its five matches and earned a solitary draw.

Both teams head into the fixture on the back of a loss.

Overall head-to-head form
The two sides will be meeting for the first time.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:
Kerala Blasters FC: 29
SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:
Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC) - 15
Raphael Messi Bouli (KBFC) - 8
Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6
Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6

Clean sheets:
Kerala Blasters FC: 3
SC East Bengal (I-League): 2