ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC set to meet table-topper Mumbai

Table-topper Mumbai City FC will be hoping to extend its winning run when it takes on an unsettled Chennaiyin FC side at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

After its 1-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC in its opening fixture, Mumbai has won its next three games with clean sheets and has looked one of the best teams of the tournament so far.

True to manager Sergio Lobera’s style, Mumbai plays an attacking form of football, controlling possession in its games and is yet to concede a goal from open play.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lobera said, “We are an attacking team but, we are defending as well. The best way to defend is to have the ball. When you have the ball, you can always score and are unlikely to concede.”

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, after winning its opening game convincingly, has regressed a bit with a draw and loss to Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, respectively.

The team will need to find the scoring form it showed against Jamshedpur FC to put pressure on Mumbai. In its last two matches, the team failed to capitalise on chances and get the finishing touches done and even missed a penalty in the game against Kerala Blasters.

Despite the slump, Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo sounded confident about his side’s chances. “We have seen their (Mumbai's) strengths and what they are capable of doing. But we are capable too, we have shown our ability and what we can do. We have to stay compact, help each other. If we can do this and play to our strengths, we can beat Mumbai,” said Laszlo.

Anirudh Thapa suffered an injury in the last match against Bengaluru and is a doubtful starter. However, Laszlo said that his progress was looking better than expected and is hopeful of a quick recovery.