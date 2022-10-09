ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan aims winning start against Chennaiyin in front of home fans

ATK Mohun Bagan would be eager to make its first ISL outing in front of home supporters a memorable one when it hosts a rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC in a first-round match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

Amitabha Das Sharma
09 October, 2022 23:29 IST
Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric said that his side will be focusing on playing an attractive brand of football.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric said that his side will be focusing on playing an attractive brand of football.

The contest is going to be a tough one as ATK Mohun Bagan, which is yet to touch the silverware ever since the merger in 2020, prepares to make the most of the home advantage while the two-time champion Chennaiyin FC looks to turn the tables on its famed opponent with a refurbished squad under a new head coach in Thomas Brdaric.

Attending the pre-match media conference, Brdaric said that his side will be focusing on playing an attractive brand of football. “I like offensive football; I like to score goals. And that is what we want to implement in the game. You must be very prepared and attentive to understand and capitalise on the mistakes of your opponent. You have to use it to your advantage,” the former Bayer Leverkusen forward, Brdaric, said. Chennaiyin FC made a decent start in the new football calendar and reached the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup.

The ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando said he expected his side to be motivated enough and accomplish their target of reaching the play-offs. “I think at this moment for us, the most important thing is to try to give our best because we are very motivated. We should be able to convert the chances coming our way,” Ferrando said.

