ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Jhingan looking forward to first-ever Kolkata derby experience

India defender Sandesh Jhingan admits he has never had the chance to watch East Bengal and Mohun Bagan battle it out live at the stadium. However, on Friday, he will have the opportunity to do more than just be present in the stands when ATK Mohun Bagan FC meets SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League's first-ever Kolkata derby.



After spending six seasons with Kerala Blasters, Jhingan made a big call earlier this summer when he decided to part ways with the Kochi-based franchise. New coach Antonio Lopez Habas was quick to recognise what he had with the burly 27-year-old and thus Jhingan was promptly named one of the five captains in the ATKMB setup.



He'll get to experience a derby in just his second appearance for the Mariners, but Jhingan is treating it like just another game.

"It's one of the biggest derbies in the world," Jhingan says.

"As footballers, you want to be a part of such big games on big stages, so I'm looking forward to it. I don't look deep into the magnitude of the game, whether it's the Kolkata derby or any other match - it's all the same. All are important, so I don't let emotions get to me. The coaches and the staff are looking at it as a game of football."

READ | ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for



It's not that Jhingan doesn't understand the massive meaning it holds for fans of both clubs. He's just concentrating on ensuring his team goes back from the game with all three points. "The derby has a rich history and its roots run deep in Indian football," he says. "Now, hopefully, I get a chance to be part of it. The Kolkata derby is good for Indian football and the fans, but we live in the present and I have to do my job, just like the rest of the team – to get the three points and the clean sheet.



The centre-back is no stranger to big games — he has played in two ISL finals apart from numerous important matches for the national team. Handling pressure has never been a problem for him and he doesn't expect the Kolkata derby to be any different. "Being part of a champion team puts extra pressure but I like to enjoy the responsibility as it shows you have something in you, that's why people have expectations from you, as you can deliver," says Jhingan.



ATKMB started its campaign on a winning note on Friday with a narrow 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters. Stakes will be high as East Bengal, led by Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler, opens its campaign against the Mariners.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 news: No Coro, no problem as Angulo shines for FC Goa



The Red and Golds have undergone an overhaul this season, acquiring experienced Indian players alongside reputed foreign recruits, and are looking to waste no time in establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the league. ATKMB though have a strong, deep squad, and are touted to be favourite for the contest.

Jhingan believes Fowler's tactics will be difficult to predict, as SCEB is yet to play a game.



"We are a set team, so it gives them an idea of our strengths and weaknesses," says Jhingan. "They have a new team and are unpredictable. We don't know what they are going to provide us. There are responsibilities on us but we believe in our system and our coach, I'm sure he will have a perfect plan for this game."