ISL 2021-22: Golden Glove winner Arindam joins SC East Bengal

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has joined SC East Bengal on a year-deal, which will keep the Golden Glove winner in the club till the end of the season.

The keeper, who played for rival ATK Mohun Bagan last season tweeted, " As I get ready to don the red and gold colours for the first time, I am reminded of the passion and love that my dad and grandparents had towards this club and the immense pride and joy they would feel to see me play for the prestigious SC East Bengal."

He is boarding the ✈ . Our GUARDIAN in is staying .



.@arindamGK welcome to the family!



The winner has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season.#ArindamIsOurs #JoyEastBengal #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/AisNro6OWx — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 6, 2021

"A club with a rich legacy and a club I am now proud to be a part of. First of all, my apologies for the delay, but this is finally a reality."

" I look forward to fighting towards maintaining the name and honour of this club, building a strong team together, and competing to my full potential. I hope you are as excited as I am, about the upcoming season," he added.