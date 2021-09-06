Home ISL News ISL 2021-22: Golden Glove winner Arindam joins SC East Bengal The keeper tweeted that this move was extra special because of the love his father and grandfather had for the club. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 06 September, 2021 19:22 IST FILE IMAGE: "A club with a rich legacy and a club I am now proud to be a part of. First of all, my apologies for the delay, but this is finally a reality," said Arindam (centre) after his move was finalised. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar KOLKATA 06 September, 2021 19:22 IST Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has joined SC East Bengal on a year-deal, which will keep the Golden Glove winner in the club till the end of the season.The keeper, who played for rival ATK Mohun Bagan last season tweeted, " As I get ready to don the red and gold colours for the first time, I am reminded of the passion and love that my dad and grandparents had towards this club and the immense pride and joy they would feel to see me play for the prestigious SC East Bengal." He is boarding the ✈ . Our GUARDIAN in is staying ..@arindamGK welcome to the family!The winner has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season.#ArindamIsOurs #JoyEastBengal #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/AisNro6OWx— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 6, 2021 "A club with a rich legacy and a club I am now proud to be a part of. First of all, my apologies for the delay, but this is finally a reality."" I look forward to fighting towards maintaining the name and honour of this club, building a strong team together, and competing to my full potential. I hope you are as excited as I am, about the upcoming season," he added. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :