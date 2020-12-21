ISL News ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for BFC vs ATK MB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 21 December, 2020 13:19 IST Team Sportstar 21 December, 2020 13:19 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) wll take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 36 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on December 21, Monday.The Blues are featuring in their fourth season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit is playing its first season.Bengaluru, in terms of wins during the regular season, stands fifth in the list with 36 wins from 66 matches at a success rate of 54.5 per cent.On the other hand, The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.Overall Head To Head - ATK-BFC (Total: 8 | Wins - ATK: 2, BFC: 5 , Draws: 1)Erstwhile ATK and Bengaluru have met in the ISL eight times with the latter holding the edge over ATK with five wins. ATK won two games while there was only one draw. First meeting (BFC-ATK)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 7, 2018 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The game witnessed a total of 23 attempts on goal, 13 from host BFC and 10 from ATK, and the possession was dominated by the visiting Kolkata side. In the end, it was Bengaluru which walked away with three points after Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute.Recent Head-to-Head form - ATK-BFCATK VS BFC: 3-1BFC VS ATK: 1-0BFC VS ATK : 2-2ATK VS BFC: 1-0ATK VS BFC: 0-22019 RecapTop 3 goalscorers: BFCSunil Chhetri - 9Deshorn Brown - 3Erik Paaratalu - 2Top 3 goalscorers: ATKRoy Krishna - 15David Williams - 7Edu Garcia - 6Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)Papa Diawara - 10Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10Joseba Beitia - 3Clean sheets:BFC: 11ATK: 5Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for