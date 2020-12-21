ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) wll take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 36 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on December 21, Monday.

The Blues are featuring in their fourth season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit is playing its first season.

Bengaluru, in terms of wins during the regular season, stands fifth in the list with 36 wins from 66 matches at a success rate of 54.5 per cent.

On the other hand, The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - ATK-BFC (Total: 8 | Wins - ATK: 2, BFC: 5 , Draws: 1)

Erstwhile ATK and Bengaluru have met in the ISL eight times with the latter holding the edge over ATK with five wins. ATK won two games while there was only one draw.

First meeting (BFC-ATK)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 7, 2018 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The game witnessed a total of 23 attempts on goal, 13 from host BFC and 10 from ATK, and the possession was dominated by the visiting Kolkata side. In the end, it was Bengaluru which walked away with three points after Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute.

Recent Head-to-Head form - ATK-BFC

ATK VS BFC: 3-1

BFC VS ATK: 1-0

BFC VS ATK : 2-2

ATK VS BFC: 1-0

ATK VS BFC: 0-2



2019 Recap

Top 3 goalscorers: BFC

Sunil Chhetri - 9

Deshorn Brown - 3

Erik Paaratalu - 2

Top 3 goalscorers: ATK

Roy Krishna - 15

David Williams - 7

Edu Garcia - 6

Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)

Papa Diawara - 10

Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10

Joseba Beitia - 3

Clean sheets:

BFC: 11

ATK: 5

Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8