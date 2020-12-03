ISL News ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATK MB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan Team Sportstar 03 December, 2020 14:20 IST Team Sportstar 03 December, 2020 14:20 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 15 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on December 3, Thursday.The "Kalinga Warriors" are featuring in their second season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit is playing its first season.The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.Overall Head To Head - ATK- OFC (Total: 2 | Wins - ATK: 1, OFC: 0 , Draws: 1)ATK and Odisha have met in the ISL two times with the former holding the edge over Odisha with one win. The other contest, their first-ever meeting, ended in a goalless draw.First meeting (OFC-ATK)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 24, 2019 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The match ended in a 0-0 draw despite witnessing a total of 27 shots between the two side. Host Odisha registered 14, while ATK had 13 attempts on goal. Odisha also enjoyed the lion's share of the ball with 62 per cent possession.Recent Head-to-Head form - ATK-OFCOFC 0-0 ATK ATK 3-1 OFC2019 RecapTop 3 goalscorers: OFCAridane Santana-9Manuel Onwu-7Xisco Hernandez-5Top 3 goalscorers: ATKRoy Krishna - 15David Williams - 7Edu Garcia - 6Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)Papa Diawara - 10Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10Joseba Beitia - 3Clean sheets:OFC: 3ATK: 5Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020, Head to Head Record, Stats ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for