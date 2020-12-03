ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 15 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on December 3, Thursday.

The "Kalinga Warriors" are featuring in their second season, while the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan unit is playing its first season.

The two-time ISL champion ATK, who has merged with the two-time I-League champion Mohun Bagan, has the second-most wins in ISL history with 41 victories from its 107 matches - a success rate of 38.3 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - ATK- OFC (Total: 2 | Wins - ATK: 1, OFC: 0 , Draws: 1)

ATK and Odisha have met in the ISL two times with the former holding the edge over Odisha with one win. The other contest, their first-ever meeting, ended in a goalless draw.

First meeting (OFC-ATK)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 24, 2019 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The match ended in a 0-0 draw despite witnessing a total of 27 shots between the two side. Host Odisha registered 14, while ATK had 13 attempts on goal. Odisha also enjoyed the lion's share of the ball with 62 per cent possession.

Recent Head-to-Head form - ATK-OFC

OFC 0-0 ATK

ATK 3-1 OFC

2019 Recap

Top 3 goalscorers: OFC

Aridane Santana-9

Manuel Onwu-7

Xisco Hernandez-5

Top 3 goalscorers: ATK

Roy Krishna - 15

David Williams - 7

Edu Garcia - 6

Top 3 goalscorers: Mohun Bagan (I-League)

Papa Diawara - 10

Francisco Gonzalez Munoz - 10

Joseba Beitia - 3

Clean sheets:

OFC: 3

ATK: 5

Mohun Bagan (I-League): 8