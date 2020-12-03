ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan edges past Odisha FC in thriller

Roy Krishna found the target in the final minute of injury time to help ATK Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC by a solitary goal and secure its third win in as many ISL 2020-21 matches. The victory at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday saw ATKMB reach the top of the standings with full nine points.

The first half came alive after the first 30 minutes, which remained relatively quiet as both the sides focused on midfield organisation. Mohun Bagan took the initiative with greater possession and more passes but Odisha FC created more chances and was unfortunate in not getting the lead.

Both the chances came off set-piece situations but the goal remained elusive as Odisha’s Jacob Tratt made a mess with his headers. In his first attempt, coming in the 33rd minute, the Australia defender sent a Marcelinho corner wide off the far post.

Jacob repeated the error when he had a free header in the 35th minute and gave ATK Mohun Bagan a crucial lifeline. ATK had a chance off Krishna in the last minute but the Fijian striker saw his header sailing over the bar.

Mohun Bagan showed more offensive intent after the break but the incisiveness in the attack, that had been the hallmark of its two wins in the previous two outings, was clearly missing.

Odisha also organized its defence well to keep the striker Krishna off limits. ATKMB earned a couple of chances midway through the second half but both Jayesh Rane and Australian substitute Bradden Inman ended up finding OFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Match looked headed for a goalless affair before Krishna got his header home off a Tiri free-kick that was helped along by Sandesh Jhingan in the injury time.