ISL 2020-21: FC Goa qualifies for playoffs with goalless draw against Hyderabad FC

FC Goa qualifies for playoffs with goalless draw against Hyderabad FC FC Goa became the fourth and final team to qualify for the 2020-21 Indian Super League playoffs after its 0-0 result against Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 18:58 IST FC Goa qualified for the Indian Super League playoffs a record sixth time in seven seasons. - ISL/SPORTZPICS FC Goa booked a place in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs with a 0-0 draw against Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | ISL 2020-21 highlights, FCG vs HFC: Goa through to semifinals, Hyderabad knocked out The team managed by Juan Ferrando has now made the ISL last-four stage in six out of the seven seasons. Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez and company finish fifth in the tournament.ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC are the other three teams who have reached the semifinals this season. The playoffs will begin on March 5, Friday.