ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 12 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on November 30, Monday.

Both teams are featuring in their seventh ISL season. Two-time runner-up FC Goa has won 51 matches from its 110 matches, the most in the league with a success rate of 46.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the 2018-19 semi-finalist NorthEast has 28 wins from 100 matches at a win per cent of 28.

The Gaurs are yet to earn a win this season after earning a draw in its first match to Bengaluru FC and then losing to Mumbai City FC. On the other hand, the Highlanders made a winning start to the season with a win over Mumbai City FC and earned a dramatic draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 5:5:2)

Goa and NorthEast have met each other 12 times in the ISL and the Gaurs holds the lead in the fixture with five wins. The teams have also played out five draws in the past.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 19, 2014 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with both sides scoring in the first half. The most recent fixture between the sides last season ended in a 2-0 win for Goa.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

FC Goa has had the wood over NorthEast in their last five meetings with two wins and three draws.

Last 5 games:

FCG 2-0 NEUFC

NEUFC 2-2 FCG

FCG 5-1 NEUFC

NEUFC 2-2 FCG

FCG 2-2 NEUFC



Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

FC Goa: 24

NorthEast United FC: 14



Top 3 scorers:

6 goals - Ferran Corominas (FCG)

2 goals - Mandar Desai (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG), Reinaldo (FCG), Alfaro (NEUFC), Romeo Fernandes (FCG), Marcinho (NEUFC)



Clean sheets:

FC Goa: 2

NorthEast United FC: 1