ISL 2020-21 LIVE, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Brandon Fernandes in FCG starting XI vs NEUFC

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

7.10 pm: Goa's Alexander Romario speaks to the official broadcaster, "It's disappointing. We are a very good team. We didn't too well in the last two matches. Hope we get the three points today. We played very well against Mumbai [despite the red card]. In the last minute we conceded the penalty. I am proud of the team and we showed good character. [On NEUFC] They are a compact team; good in attack and defence."

7.05 pm: Four changes for NUEFC. Britto PM makes his first start on the back of a superb cameo in the 2-2 draw vs Kerala Blasters. Provat Lakra replaces Ashutosh mehta at right-back and Lalrempuia Fanei returns to the XI. Luis Machado takes the place of skipper Federico Gallego in the XI.

Meeting of the young Spanish head coaches. NEUFC's Gerard Nus has made an impression in the way he has set his team up. Goa's Juan Ferrando has come in with an impressive coaching pedigree and has a big job at hand both domestically and continentally. - ISL/Sportzpics

6.45 pm: Three changes for Goa. Brandon Fernandes gets his first start for the season. Goa has four central midfielders in Brandon, Noguer, Bedia and Lenny. A midfield diamond? Brandon is also capable of playing in of the left. Aiban will start alongside Ivan Gonzalez in central defence. Jorge Mendoza Ortiz will partner Angulo in attack.

TEAM NEWS

FC GOA XI (4-3-3)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera; Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

NorthEast United XI (4-3-3)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM

6.16 pm: In the pre-match press conference, Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he is satisfied with Brandon Fernandes' fitness in training over the last few days and could be in line to make his first start. Winger Ishan Pandita has also been involved with the squad in training in the last few days. Redeem Tlang is suspended after his red card in the defeat against Mumbai City FC.

6.10 pm: Both teams are featuring in their seventh ISL season. Two-time runner-up FC Goa has won 51 matches from its 110 matches, the most in the league with a success rate of 46.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the 2018-19 semi-finalist NorthEast has 28 wins from 100 matches at a win per cent of 28. Know more about their head-to-head record. READ

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Igor Angulo.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Britto PM; Kwesi Appiah

Combined FCG-NEUFC XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Dylan Fox (NUEFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Savour Gama (FCG); Alberto Noguera (NEUFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Seiminlen Doungel (FCG), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC); Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).

ISL 2020-21 points table



