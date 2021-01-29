ISL 2020-21, FCG vs SCEB Live Football Score: Adil, Dheeraj debut for FC Goa, Bright returns to SC East Bengal XI

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 encounter between FC Goa and SC East Bengal in Goa on Friday.

6.43 pm: Five changes for SC East Bengal from its 0-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC. Steinman, Milan, Surchandra, Ankit, Harmanpreet - OUT. Bright, Chhetri, Rafique, Gharami, Jeje - IN

6.30 pm: The team news is in

FC Goa XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Mohamed Ali, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Saviour Gama; Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo

SC East Bengal XI (4-3-3)

Debjit Majumder; Rana Gharami, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das; Ajay Chhetri, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma; Anthony Pilkington, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Bright Enobakhare

6.27 pm: Donachie is pictured at the venue. Could he be a surprise inclusion in the XI?

6.20 pm: Big game for FC Goa which will take the field without regular centrebacks Ivan Gonzalez (suspended) and James Donachie (injury). Adil Khan, who joined on loan from Hyderabad FC last week, is in line to make his debut at the back.

6.05 pm: Here's our predicted line-ups for the match

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh

LIVE UPDATES:

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

FC Goa will face a tough test when it takes on a resurgent SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Having played out a 1-1 draw against a 10-man East Bengal in the first phase of the tournament, Goa will have to muster an inspired performance to go one better in the return engagement.

The task will be challenging for the host as it will be without its key central defenders, Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. Gonzalez is serving a suspension owing to the red card he received in the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters. Donachie limped off midway through the action in the same match and is likely to be ruled out. Goa will also be without its coach Juan Ferrando, who received the suspension in the bruising contest with Kerala.

“The most important thing about this team during this period (unbeaten run) is the adaptation to the new style of the coach,” said FC Goa assistant coach and former India player Clifford Miranda about his team’s unbeaten run in the past six matches where it won thrice. “We are moving towards our objective step by step on the path laid out by our head coach,” he added.

The standout event in the two sides’ last meeting was the world-class solo goal from East Bengal’s Bright Enobakhare. The young Nigerian striker has since been a key man in the East Bengal line-up ever since then. “He is a good player, there's no doubt about it and has helped SC East Bengal improve its showing since his arrival. But there's no such plan to stop one player because if we start concentrating on him, there are nine other outfield players who can hurt us. We will play the way we play,” Miranda said.

East Bengal, which lost the last outing 1-0 against current leader Mumbai City FC after a seven match unbeaten run, will be keen to wrest a point from the Goa outfit. Despite losing against Mumbai City, East Bengal put up a good fight and remained alive in the game right until the end. This is the point that will inspire the visitor.

"It's certainly an opportunity to get back to the winning ways,” said the former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Tony Grant, who is now assisting Liverpool legend and head coach Robbie Fowler. “This season we lost our captain (Danny Fox) early on and it hurt us. It is going to hurt every team that is missing two of its better players," Grant said looking at the possible absentees in the Goa team.

It will be interesting if Goa fields India defender Adil Khan, who recently joined the club on-loan from Hyderabad FC. Similarly East Bengal has former Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who has also been loaned out by Hyderabad. Paul returns to the red and gold squad after a break of 12 years.