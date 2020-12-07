ISL 2020-21 talking points, FCG vs KBFC: 'Fox in the box' Angulo, Blasters' struggle from open play

FC Goa registered its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season after a 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

A winless Blasters remain ninth on the table with just two points and three goals to their name.

Here are the talking points from the game.

MATCH REPORT

Angulo, Fox in the box

Five out of six goals for Goa have come from the boot of Angulo. The Spanish striker's instincts, as a pure No. 9, were on display yet again after his brace secured a convincing win for Goa. Playing along the last line of the Blasters' defence, Angulo's movement kept both Costa Nhamoinesu and Bakaray Kone busy.

Angulo just had 26 touches on the ball, least among Goa's starting XI, but had two telling touches, which resulted in the goals. He quickly raced ahead of Costa to reach Savior Gama's loopy pass into the Blasters' box and, with one touch, lifted it over the onrushing Albino Gomes to put it into the net. Even in the final minute of the game, Angulo was hunting for goals. Albino dropped the ball in the hope of one last desperate punt upfield, unaware Angulo was lurking around. The 36-year-old quickly pounced on to the opportunity and rounded the 'keeper to slot the ball into the net.

On another day, he could have had a hat-trick, but his shot on a one-on-one opportunity struck the post.

Struggles from open play

For the fourth straight game, Blasters have struggled to create chances from open play. The Men in Yellow have had just seven shots on target, with two of the goals coming from set-pieces. The two shots on target against Goa came from Vicente Gomez, a defensive midfielder. Striker Gary Hooper has struggled to have any impact in the opposition box so far.

The loss of Sergio Cidoncha and the injury to Sahal Abdul Samad does not help head coach Kibu Vicuna's plans to recover from this struggling start. Vicuna defended his team's style of play, saying, "It's the question of the team. We indeed have the ball in the first two zones than the last zone (attacking third) perhaps today was the game we created more chances."