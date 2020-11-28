Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 28 November, 2020 14:49 IST Here's a quick look at the possible line-ups for Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC ahead of their ISL clash on Saturday. Team Sportstar 28 November, 2020 14:49 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will be eying its first win of the season when it takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.BFC had to settle for a point having taken a 2-0 lead in the match against FC Goa last Sunday at the same venue. ISL 2020-21 COVERAGECarles Cuadrat had opted for a defense-first approach in the match against Goa as the team soaked up pressure to hit the opposition on the counter and using its set-piece threat. Against Hyderabad, the Blues will be expected to play a more attacking game in search of the three points.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Bengaluru takes on Hyderabad, aims to bounce back from defeat 2) Who are Bengaluru's foreign players 3) Marquez: Winning start a morale booster for Hyderabad FC 4) ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for On the other hand, Hyderabad displayed a new-found verve in attack and solidity in defence in the 1-0 win over Odisha FC on Monday. Manuel Marquez Roca, who took over the job late August, will likely employ the 4-3-3 formation and hope its full foreign contingent will be available for selection on Saturday. Liston Colaco is a key threat to call on from the bench with his pace and dribbling ability.Here's how the two teams could line-up.Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil ChhetriHyderabad FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Luis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir; Nikhil Poojari, Aridane Santana, Halicharan NarzaryWe have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Bengaluru FC XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil ChhetriCombined FCG-BFC XIGurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Rahul Bheke (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Dimas Delgado (BFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Liston Colaco (HFC), Sunil Chhteri (BFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos