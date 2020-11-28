ISL 2020-21 news, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will be eying its first win of the season when it takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

BFC had to settle for a point having taken a 2-0 lead in the match against FC Goa last Sunday at the same venue.

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Carles Cuadrat had opted for a defense-first approach in the match against Goa as the team soaked up pressure to hit the opposition on the counter and using its set-piece threat. Against Hyderabad, the Blues will be expected to play a more attacking game in search of the three points.

On the other hand, Hyderabad displayed a new-found verve in attack and solidity in defence in the 1-0 win over Odisha FC on Monday. Manuel Marquez Roca, who took over the job late August, will likely employ the 4-3-3 formation and hope its full foreign contingent will be available for selection on Saturday. Liston Colaco is a key threat to call on from the bench with his pace and dribbling ability.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Luis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir; Nikhil Poojari, Aridane Santana, Halicharan Narzary

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Bengaluru FC XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri

Combined FCG-BFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Rahul Bheke (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Dimas Delgado (BFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Liston Colaco (HFC), Sunil Chhteri (BFC), Aridane Santana (HFC),