ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 29 November, 2020 09:56 IST Kerala Blasters is winless -- a loss (vs ATK Mohun Bagan) and a draw (NorthEast United) -- from its first two matches, while Chennaiyin FC got off its season with a convincing 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. - ISL Team Sportstar 29 November, 2020 09:56 IST A confident Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters to extend its winning start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.Blasters are winless -- a loss (vs ATK Mohun Bagan) and a draw (NorthEast United) -- from their first two matches, while Chennaiyin got off its season with a convincing 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEChennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo played a 4-4-2 formation in the opening game with striker Esmael Goncalves allowed to run across the front line. Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna switched from 4-2-3-1 from the first game to a 4-3-3 in the draw against NorthEast United. ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEHere's how the two teams could line-up.Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub SylvestrKerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha; Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper, Lalthathanga KhawlhringWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin-Kerala combined XI. Captaincy pick: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)Combined CFC-KBFC XIVishal Kaith (CFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC); Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Gary Hooper (KBFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV