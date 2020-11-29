ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

A confident Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters to extend its winning start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Blasters are winless -- a loss (vs ATK Mohun Bagan) and a draw (NorthEast United) -- from their first two matches, while Chennaiyin got off its season with a convincing 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC.



Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo played a 4-4-2 formation in the opening game with striker Esmael Goncalves allowed to run across the front line. Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna switched from 4-2-3-1 from the first game to a 4-3-3 in the draw against NorthEast United.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha; Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper, Lalthathanga Khawlhring

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin-Kerala combined XI. Captaincy pick: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Combined CFC-KBFC XI

Vishal Kaith (CFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC); Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Gary Hooper (KBFC)