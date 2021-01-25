ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will square off in match 71 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a late 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday. FC Goa in its last game. Table-topper Mumbai City is unbeaten in its last 11 matches in the ISL. In the reverse fixture, Mumbai City won 2-1 in December.

Key central midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who missed the last game due to an injury, will face a late fitness test on match-day. For Mumbai City, centre-back Hernan Santana will be available after his one-game suspenion.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Vice-captain: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mehtab Singh (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC); Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC)