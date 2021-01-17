ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

FC Goa will have an opportunity to leapfrog ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) points table when it faces off at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

In its last outing, Goa registered an emphatic 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on Thursday at the same venue. ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Mumbai City on Monday. A win for Goa will take it over ATKMB into second on the table.

Igor Angulo will likely be back in the starting XI after being only fit for a brief cameo in the win over Jamshedpur. Carl McHugh will be expected to be available after missing the defeat to Mumbai.

From Carles Cuadrat's departure to what Kerala Blasters needs to do to improve, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in:



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna (ATKMB)

Combined ATKMB-FCG XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Saviour Gama (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Jorge Mendoza Ortiz (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Igor Angulo (FCG), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)