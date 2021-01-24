ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Jamshedpur FC will be looking to arrest its three-match losing streak when it takes on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

Owen Coyle's side comes into the tie on the back of a 1-2 defeat against NorthEast United FC, while Manolo Marquez Roca-managed Hyderabad FC drew 1-1 with Odisha FC in its previous outing.

READ | ISL 2020-21 News: Kerala Blasters draws with 10-man FC Goa, climbs to seventh spot

A victory would see Hyderabad FC move a spot up into third in the ISL standings, above FC Goa. The Nizams are currently on 17 points, and in fourth place. Meanwhile, Ninth-placed Jamshedpur FC could reach the fifth spot if it comes out on top in match 69 of the ongoing edition.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

T. P. Rehenesh; Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, David Grande, William Lalnunfela; Nerijus Valskis.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21 preview: Shaky Bengaluru takes on bottom-ranked Odisha in must-win clash

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Lluis Sastre, Roland Alberg; Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco; Aridane Santana.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis.

Suggested Playing XI: T. P. Rehenesh (JFC); Stephen Eze (JFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Aitor Monroy (JFC), Lluis Sastre (HFC); Aniket Jadhav (JFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC).