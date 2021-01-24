Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 24 January, 2021 15:42 IST Jamshedpur FC will take on Hyderabad FC in match 69 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League in Goa on Sunday. - ISL.com Team Sportstar 24 January, 2021 15:42 IST Jamshedpur FC will be looking to arrest its three-match losing streak when it takes on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Sunday.Owen Coyle's side comes into the tie on the back of a 1-2 defeat against NorthEast United FC, while Manolo Marquez Roca-managed Hyderabad FC drew 1-1 with Odisha FC in its previous outing.READ | ISL 2020-21 News: Kerala Blasters draws with 10-man FC Goa, climbs to seventh spot A victory would see Hyderabad FC move a spot up into third in the ISL standings, above FC Goa. The Nizams are currently on 17 points, and in fourth place. Meanwhile, Ninth-placed Jamshedpur FC could reach the fifth spot if it comes out on top in match 69 of the ongoing edition.Here's how the two teams could line-up:Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)T. P. Rehenesh; Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, David Grande, William Lalnunfela; Nerijus Valskis.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 preview: Shaky Bengaluru takes on bottom-ranked Odisha in must-win clash Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Lluis Sastre, Roland Alberg; Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco; Aridane Santana. Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis. Suggested Playing XI: T. P. Rehenesh (JFC); Stephen Eze (JFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Aitor Monroy (JFC), Lluis Sastre (HFC); Aniket Jadhav (JFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos