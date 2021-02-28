ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will face each other in the final league game of the Indian Super League league stage for the top spot at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC. Mumbai City registered a comprehensive 6-1 win over Odisha FC in its last game. ATKMB has a three point lead at the top of the table.

Mumbai City won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January thanks to a goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

READ | ISL 2020-21: What ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City need to do win the league - Explained

Mumbai City will miss the services of Hugo Boumous and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy due to suspensions. ATKMB's left back Subhasish Bose will miss the tie after accumulating four yellow cards.

PODCAST - Will it be ATK Mohun Bagan or Mumbai City FC which takes the League Winner's Shield? Which among FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will take the final playoff place? In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', N. Sudarshan, Shyam Vaudevan & Aashin Prasad discuss how the top-four is shaping up.



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Sumit Rathi; Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams; Marcelinho, Roy Krishna.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Marcelinho (ATKMB), Bipin Singh (MCFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)