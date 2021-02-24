ISL 2020-21 Preview: Jamshedpur FC look to foil Bengaluru's AFC Cup chances

When Jamshedpur FC locks horns with Bengaluru FC in the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday, both teams will be well aware their playoff hopes for this season is well and truly over. They will be aiming to end the Indian Super League campaign on a winning note.

Owen Coyle's men currently find themselves sixth on the table, two points above their opponents. While a draw would be enough for JFC to finish sixth, a defeat could see them lose their spot to Bengaluru.

Coyle said his men would be looking to replicate the performance that won them the fixture against Mumbai City FC.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: Indian coaches can manage ISL clubs, says Naushad Moosa

"We came very close to achieving those playoff (spots) so we want to finish on a strong note. To do that, we have to play very well and try to win three points. Bengaluru still have the AFC (Cup) to play, they will be very focused, so we will have to be ready for the challenge," he said.

Bengaluru FC's chances of qualifying looked grim after Carles Cuadrat's departure midway during the season but despite the lack of wins, interim coach Naushad Moosa has lauded his team for never giving up.

They will miss injured Biswa Darjee along with Ashique Kuruniyan, who is serving a suspension. From the Jamshedpur camp, forward Nerijus Valskis will also miss out due to suspension.



Moosa, who has fielded as many as eight youngsters this season, said he would be looking to give them more game time. "We are playing a good team and a coach who is very experienced. It's important that we have a balanced side but yes, we'll have more youngsters playing tomorrow."