ISL 2020-21, JFC vs BFC Live Football Score: Jamshedpur takes on Bengaluru

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC game that's being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

6:15pm: Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa feels that Khalid Jamil’s success at NorthEast United has raised hopes of an Indian manager taking over at an ISL club on a permanent basis.

6pm: PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivialising sexual violence in the sporting world.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW

When Jamshedpur FC locks horns with Bengaluru FC in the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday, both teams will be well aware their playoff hopes for this season is well and truly over. They will be aiming to end the Indian Super League campaign on a winning note.

Owen Coyle's men currently find themselves sixth on the table, two points above their opponents. While a draw would be enough for JFC to finish sixth, a defeat could see them lose their spot to Bengaluru.

Coyle said his men would be looking to replicate the performance that won them the fixture against Mumbai City FC.

"We came very close to achieving those playoff (spots) so we want to finish on a strong note. To do that, we have to play very well and try to win three points. Bengaluru still have the AFC (Cup) to play, they will be very focused, so we will have to be ready for the challenge," he said.

Bengaluru FC's chances of qualifying looked grim after Carles Cuadrat's departure midway during the season but despite the lack of wins, interim coach Naushad Moosa has lauded his team for never giving up.

They will miss injured Biswa Darjee along with Ashique Kuruniyan, who is serving a suspension. From the Jamshedpur camp, forward Nerijus Valskis will also miss out due to suspension.

Moosa, who has fielded as many as eight youngsters this season, said he would be looking to give them more game time. "We are playing a good team and a coach who is very experienced. It's important that we have a balanced side but yes, we'll have more youngsters playing tomorrow."

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.