ISL 2020-21: FC Goa signs goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh from ATK Mohun Bagan

FC Goa has completed the signing of ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, the Kolkata club confirmed on Thursday.

The youngster had represented India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and had a trial with Scottish side Motherwell FC. The 20-year old, who came through the ranks of AIFF's developmental team Indian Arrow, was called up by national head coach Igor Stimac for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman in 2019.

Dheeraj made his Indian Super League debut with Kerala Blasters FC in 2018 and made 13 appearances for the South Indian outfit.

Podcast: From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.



SC East Bengal signs Ajay Chhetri on loan

Kolkata giant SC East Bengal announced the signing of midfielder Ajay Chhetri on loan from Bengaluru FC for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC signs Xisco Hernandez, Deshorn Brown joins NEUFC

Chhetri, 21, came through the ranks of Bengaluru FC academy in 2016 before being called up to the senior team during the 2018-19 season. The Manipur-born footballer made his ISL debut against Chennaiyin FC as BFC went on to win the title in the 2018-19 season.

He also represented BFC in the Durand Cup 2019 and had a brief loan stint at Hyderabad FC last season.