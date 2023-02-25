Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric on ISL season: Happy to end with a win but a long way to go

Chennaiyin FC ended its disappointing season with a thrilling 4-3 win against NorthEast United FC at home. It was a bittersweet conclusion for head coach Thomas Brdaric, who was happy with the result, but said a lot of work was yet to be done.

“The whole season was full of ups and downs. Today (Friday) was a happy end, but unfortunately, it was not enough to make the playoffs. I have been telling my boys to be professional all season. We have finished with 27 points, but it is just the start,” said Brdaric after the match.

The season was a testament to the fact that the Marina Machans have a lot of untapped potential in their squad, which was not channelised properly. Threatening on the break, they have scored the highest number of counter-attacking goals out of all the teams in the league stage.

But complacency has been the Achilles heel of Chennaiyin. It has lost matches from winning positions multiple times, which severely dented its playoff chances. Even in the 4-3 win against NorthEast, it had a two-goal cushion while leading 3-1, but it conceded two in the second half within six minutes to be 3-3. If not for Sajal Bag’s late winner, it would have been another disappointing night for Brdaric and his men.

“We have led 1-0 many times in the season, but we have not always been keen to go and get that second goal. It is not always about hunger. I think we have lacked the necessary experience to see out matches.”

However, Brdaric remained optimistic and said this season was a learning curve for his side.

“We can go to the next level. Now is the time to keep quiet and work to reach the next level. The players need to work on their composure and have a better mindset.”

Expectations from Super Cup

Brdaric strongly believes that his team can make a positive impact on the Super Cup, which is scheduled to start in April. Returning after a gap of four years, the champion will face off against Gokulam Kerala, winner of the 2021-22 I-League season, for a slot in the group stages of the 2023-24 AFC Cup.

Brdaric remained non-committal when asked to shed light on whether he would make changes or add any player to the foreign department of Chennaiyin’s Super Cup squad.

“Building a team needs a lot of patience and dedication. We played in the Durand Cup, and now, we have just finished our ISL season. We want to enjoy the win today (Friday). Once we are back, we will evaluate and see who will stay in the Chennaiyin squad for the Super Cup. But the players have to work for their chance. As of now, everyone has the opportunity to play in the Super Cup.”

Immediate plans

It has been a long and tiring season, and Brdaric said he was looking forward to his time off.

“I am happy I don’t have to see anyone for two weeks. It will be me and my dog. It is the only plan that matters right now,” he said with a chuckle.

“When I bounce back, I will be one of the happiest people in India because I will get to see my players. Then, we start our preparations for the next season, and I hope to give all my help and support for the upcoming Super Cup,” said a smiling Brdaric.