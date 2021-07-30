ISL: Hyderabad FC signs exciting duo of Dorjee and Singh from NorthEast United FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad Fc has strengthened its youth contingent by signing defender Nim Dorjee Tamang and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh on the long-term deals, the club announced on Friday.

The duo joins the outfit from NorthEast United (NEUFC) and has signed a three-year contract till the end of the 2023-24 season.

Nim Dorjee, a versatile centre-back who can also ply his skill on the right side of the backline, hails from Sikkim and started his career with Shillong Lajong. He gained valuable experience at the club where he made 45 I-League appearances.

!



Hyderabad FC have completed the signings of defender Nim Dorjee Tamang and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh on long-term deals.#WelcomeNim #WelcomeGurmeet #HyderabadFC @nimdorjeet @Gurmeetchahal31



Read more on our website https://t.co/2ScR4H3nTH — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) July 30, 2021

Dorjee has played for the Highlanders since 2019 and has already bagged 18 ISL appearances to his name along with two caps for the India U19s.

READ: Odisha FC signs Javi Hernandez for upcoming season

“I am really excited to be a part of Hyderabad FC, a team which has good young and experienced players. The club has played top-quality football last season and I am delighted to be a part of the club’s journey,” said the 25-year-old after completing his move.

Twenty-one-year-old goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh is another promising youngster who will join Manolo Marquez’s side for the upcoming campaign.

Singh has spent the last three seasons with NEUFC and will look to provide more competition for a place between the sticks in the first team. He featured eight times for the Highlanders last season keeping two clean sheets.

READ: ISL: Roy Krishna extends his contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

“I am grateful to the club for providing me this opportunity. As a young player, seeing others my age flourish here makes this a really important project for me,” said Gurmeet.

“It is a very important season for us at Hyderabad FC. We will look to build on the campaign last season and I am sure we as a team are ready for the challenges,” he added.