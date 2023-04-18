ISL News

Kerala Blasters FC mutually part ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Kerala Blasters, on Tuesday, announced that the club had mutually parted ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 18 April, 2023 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Blasters, on Tuesday, announced that the club had mutually parted ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

He has been with the club as an assistant coach for four years.

“Kerala Blasters FC wants to wholeheartedly thank Ishfaq for the hard work and commitment he has shown toward the team as an Assistant Coach over the last 4 years. His passion for the game has made his place in the club’s history special, from being a player first and then a coach,” said Karolys Skinkis, Sporting Director - Kerala Blasters FC.

“The club will always welcome him back with open arms as part of the Kerala Blasters family. The club would like to wish Ishfaq all the best for his future endeavours.”

The club is yet to appoint a new assistant coach.

